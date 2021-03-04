It's no John Hughes Movie in Maisie Peters new video

Rising star Maisie Peters has unveiled ‘John Hughes Movie’, the first single from her soon to be announced debut album, out today via Atlantic Records. Check out the video above.

Penned by Maisie alongside Miranda Cooper (Girls Aloud, Sugababes, Kylie Minogue) and Henrik Michelson, who also produced the track with Afterhrs (Victoria Moneìt, Niall Horan), ‘John Hughes Movie’ is an infectious song about unrequited love, inspired by the legendary film producer and his classic coming-of-age teen comedies (‘Sixteen Candles’, ‘The Breakfast Club’, ‘Pretty in Pink’).

Subverting the narrative of said films with her typical wit and charm, the official video, co-written by Maisie and director Louis Bhose (Loyle Carner, Arlo Parks, Lewis Capaldi), follows Maisie and her group of friends as they seek revenge on her non-committal prom crush.

Maisie explains: “I wrote ‘John Hughes Movie’ when I was 17 about a house party that I had gone to. It’s a really honest depiction of being a hopeless, melodramatic teenager, being awkward and drunk and getting your heart broken by people you don’t even remember anymore. John Hughes films encapsulate that foolish romantic energy of high school and everything that I, a small town English wannabe Molly Ringwald wanted to be, but was not.”