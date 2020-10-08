'Intimacy' is the new video, choreographed by Janelle Monae, from Caroline Jones

American singer-songwriter Caroline Jones has shared the latest in a series of monthly releases, with her vibrant track ‘Intimacy’, alongside a similarly effervescent music video.

The hotly tipped country-pop artist and multi-instrumentalist, declared by Rolling Stone as one of their ’10 Country Artists You Need to Know’, displays a breadth of both her songwriting and production craft on the track, which leans towards full alt-pop with pizzicato string stabs and electronic percussion.

On the track, Caroline says “’Intimacy’ is a song I wrote about the push-pull we all experience in romantic relationships. We have this deep need and desire as humans to be honest, connected, and emotionally open. And yet, we have this fear of being vulnerable or of being rejected. Or perhaps we see emotional honesty and rawness as weakness.”