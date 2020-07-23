Imelda May shares video for her poem 'Home' to support the charity Crisis and Musicians Against Homelessness

Irish singer-songwriter Imelda May has teamed up with Crisis, the national charity for homeless people, to produce a powerful video set to her poem ‘Home’. The partnership was formed in association with Musicians Against Homelessness.

Famed for her prowess as a wordsmith, ‘Home’ sees the singer dissect her own experiences with characteristic sincerity. It deals with the theme of love and relates it to the idea that without a home it is very difficult to feel safe and secure. The song has been set to visuals representing the kinds of people Crisis supports every day to rebuild their lives and leave homelessness behind for good. This includes helping people find a home and settle in, acquire new skills and find a job, and helping with health and wellbeing.

The video shows them in various stages on their journey and illustrates the value of having a home.

Imelda was inspired to work with Crisis after witnessing much homelessness in her hometown of Dublin, as well as in the UK where she now lives. Some of the stories of people she has met have moved her deeply, especially women who have fled home due to domestic violence and other issues.

She has always tried to engage with people who have been forced to live on the street and encourages her young daughter to do the same. She has also helped at Crisis Christmas centres where she sang with guests.

Imelda says, “Having a home provides a safety that most of us take for granted. Especially since lockdown, we realise that it’s what we need to survive. It allows us to work, play, cook, feed our families, entertain, relax, and so much more. It is hard to imagine not having the basic protection of four walls and a roof.

The video supports Crisis’s new Home For All campaign that aims to ensure everyone who has been temporarily housed during the coronavirus outbreak has a secure and permanent home. It also looks to protect people who are made newly homeless as a result of the pandemic.

I have often been so broke that I’ve struggled to pay my rent. There was a real fear that I might not be able to make ends meet, but I have been fortunate enough that I have never ended up without a home. It’s time we all come together and support those who are struggling, especially at this difficult time.”

Crisis’ Chief Executive Jon Sparkes says, “Having a safe place to live is an essential human need - and in times like these it couldn’t be more important. Imelda’s beautiful poems illustrate this perfectly and we are so grateful to her for working with us to help end homelessness for good.

Although it has been a difficult time for everyone, we have been truly heartened by the generosity of people like Imelda who want to contribute to ensure people remain safe beyond the pandemic.”