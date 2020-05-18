Hannah Grace shares video for her new track, 'How True Is Your Love'

Hannah Grace has shared the video for her new single, ‘How True Is Your Love’. A funk-filled anthem, the track showcases Hannah’s strikingly soulful vocals.

Combining a vintage aesthetic with kaleidoscopic visuals, the video sees Hannah perform the track alone to camera. Shot by Hannah in lockdown, it highlights the intimacy and personal sentiment carried throughout the lyrics and emphasises its powerful message of bravery and self-assurance.

The new song is the latest to be taken from Hannah’s forthcoming debut album due out later this year, and follows the beautifully atmospheric ‘Wasted Love’ and her hit single ‘Blue’, which proved a smash at Radio 2, who added the track to their playlist and invited Hannah in for live sessions.