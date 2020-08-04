Grace Carter shares her video for the stunning 'Blame' featuring Jacob Banks

Grace Carter's collaboration with Jacob Banks is a track that stands out in its honesty. A music swell that puts the vocals of Grace and Jacob front and centre atop understated but moving instrumentals.

Poignant and endearingly passionate, 'Blame' marks an exciting return to form for the artist whose searing honesty propelled her to the front of the public consciousness as well as 3rd in the BBC Sound Poll 2019, and is her first collaboration to date. Speaking on the track, Gracesays “'For me this song is about my bad luck in relationships whether that be romantic or not, I would always blame myself for things not going to plan. Throughout my life I have often found myself alone and questioning where I went wrong. This song is about a specific situation where I realised it’s not always my fault and sometimes things just don’t work. It’s no one’s fault, it’s just not meant to be.”