Ferris & Sylvester dare us with their new video...

Ferris & Sylvester round off 2019 with their new video - 'I Dare You'. Check it out above.

Ferris & Sylvester have cemented themselves as the most exciting and talked about new name on the blues/Americana UK scene this year. It was recently announced that the pair are the winners of the ‘Emerging Artist Award’ at the forthcoming UK Americana Awards 2020.

The band have also been making a distinct mark on the US this year, playing a killer debut at SXSW before returning to continue to impress at Americanafest in Nashville. Ferris & Sylvester have already been announced to play SXSW 2020. Before this the band will head out on tour across Europe with Jade Bird through February and March.

Ferris & Sylvester have spent the last month in Seattle recording their highly anticipated forthcoming debut album with Ryan Hadlock (The Lumineers, Brandi Carlile, The Strokes) at Bear Creek Studio, which will be released next year.