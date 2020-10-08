Evelyn Cools shares video for new track, 'Misfit Paradise'

Folk-rock singer-songwriter, Evelyn Cools, has unveiled the video for “Misfit Paradise,” the title track from her recently released EP. Inspired by songwriters such as Stevie Nicks, Simon & Garfunkel, Lana Del Rey, and Angus & Julia Stone, Cools is recognized for her powerful lyrics and her storytelling abilities through music.

“‘Misfit Paradise’ captures the beauty of time spent with people who accept us for who we truly are. The simplest and most carefree moments often become our fondest memories; they are what make life worth living. Once we find deep love for ourselves and the people that surround us, we can all create a paradise of our own,” Cools says. “I wrote the song when I first moved to New York, so it felt very fitting to shoot the video here as well.”

Filmed while social distancing on Roosevelt Island, Cools and directors Anastasia Shulepova and Yuri Semenyuk set the tone with a backdrop of the vast NYC skyline, and used archival footage from the 1920s and 30s to tell the story. “There is something about home videos and film from this time that really resonates with me. It feels so simple and pure, accentuating beauty in the little things, which fits perfectly with the message of ‘Misfit Paradise.’” Cools continues, “My hope is that this video transports people into a different time and place, and shows where our priorities should truly lie - in finding true connection and never taking the simple joys in life for granted.”