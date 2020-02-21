Watch Empara Mi perform her new single, 'Shout', live

'Shout' is the latest track to be taken from Empara Mi's upcoming album, Suitcase Full of Sins which is set for release on 27th March. It's a deep, gorgeous track that gets a fantastic live rendition above.

‘Shout’ is a powerful song of acceptance and finding solace in heartbreak. Utilising only delicate guitars, strings and minimal keys as backing, the song is the most impressive example of Empara Mi’s jaw-dropping vocals yet. These are even further showcased in the stunning live video accompanying the single and available to watch here.

Regarding the single Empara Mi says, “This is my anti love song and is probably the closest I’ve come to writing a heart break anthem. I’ve found myself in the past having to choose between someone or something else and my music, which was never really a choice for me. Music always gave me a feeling nothing else could, so ’Shout’ captured the moment I realised that I was at peace with the thought that nothing else might ever compare and I was fine with that.”

Speaking about Suitcase Full Of Sins she says, “Suitcase Full Of Sins is a compilation of all of my demons over the past five years. I wanted to pour all the fractured states of my mind into the music, hence the journey between chaos and complete solitude but always with a side of EXTRA. I was lucky enough to work with some incredible producers, Andrew Dawson (Kanye West, Childish Gambino) and Owen Cutts, to create a world around the songs with no fear of genre, which is why each song feels more like a scene from a movie as they each play their own role in the album.”



With the release of her mini-album, Empara Mi has packed her Suitcase Full Of Sins to prepare for the new adventures that lie ahead…



SUITCASE FULL OF SINS TRACK LIST