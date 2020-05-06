Emma Garell releases video for 'Mother May I'

Richmond, Virginia based indie rock artist, Emma Garell, has released the official video for her single 'Mother May I'. Of the track Emma Garell says "'Mother May I' is a very personal song about how I feel about the worst day of my life last year as I was hit with a sudden separation from that joyful child that I once was. My band came together for some playful tantrums, a few explosives and a pile of childhood memories. This was our first video that included the entire band and our second video created by videographer Cody Mausolf of The Liquor Portal."

We need your help Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content. You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely. Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.