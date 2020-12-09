Emily Burns and JP Cooper team up for new track 'Is It Just Me?'

Emily Burns and JP Cooper have put together a stunning new track - 'Is It Just Me?' is the perfect collaboration between the two artists that benefits from both their brilliant songwriting and heartfelt performances.

Of the track, Emily says “The way “Is It Just Me?” has been received over the last year has totally blown my mind. I’ve been overwhelmed by the number of people listening, sharing and doing covers. It feels like people have really connected with it and I’m so grateful. When JP Cooper said he was up for featuring on the track I nearly lost my mind. He rewrote the second verse and sent it back to me and honestly, when I heard it for the first time, every hair on my body stood up. The perspective he wrote from felt so perfect, as if he really understood and resonated with the message in the song.”

JP went on to add “I’m so glad that Emily asked me to get involved with “Is It Just Me?” I heard her original version and instantly thought it was a special song. I think the subject matter is something a lot of people will be able to relate to and it was a lot of fun adding my own little flavour to the song. She’s a special artist, I’m excited to watch her career develop.”

You can watch the video above.