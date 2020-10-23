'Caught Up' is the new video from Mabes

Mabes brand new track is one born out of lockdown and it comes with this gorgeous 60s inspired video in tow.

“‘Caught Up’ was inspired by lovers that were unable to see each other throughout lockdown. FaceTime and Zoom is great, but when you love and miss somebody, seeing them on a screen just isn’t the same as holding their hand or laying your head down on them,” said Mabes.

'Caught Up' follows hot on the heels of the Essex-based singer's fantastic visual EP Keeping The Noise Down and continues to see her to deliver some stellar country-infused pop that is replete with catchy lyrics and eminently hummable tunes.