Carina Jade shares video for new track, 'Trouble'

Alt-pop singer Carina Jade has unveiled the video for her new single ‘Trouble'. With delicate acoustic guitars, coupled with a twinkling piano line and a gentle backdrop of keyboards and synths, ‘Trouble’ once again showcases Carina’s angelic, heartfelt vocals, and is further evidence of her musical talents – some of her biggest influences include Patsy Cline, Lana Del Rey, and Joy Division - and an artist to look out for in 2021.

The single has been co-produced by Carina’s brother Beaudine, with additional production from Ed Thomas (Jorja Smith/Maverick Sabre).

Speaking about the single, Carina says: " 'Trouble' is about the need to escape and a desire to express yourself and not being able to - I felt I couldn’t for a long time at one point because of my own mental health. For two years I struggled making or sticking to plans with people because of anxiety and kept confining myself to the house, and felt every day was a blur. When we went in to lockdown the lyrics to ‘Trouble’ seemed even more poignant so I wanted to finish it but I also wanted the song to have hope – “Maybe one day, everything changes. Maybe day one, changes everything.””