Caoilfhionn Rose releases the Unity generated video for 'Fireflies' ahead of her new album

Caoilfhionn Rose returns with her gorgeous new track, 'Fireflies', which gets an equally lovely computer-generated video created in Unity. The track is taken from her upcoming album, Truly, which is set for release on 9th April.

Talking about the new track, Rose says: “To me, ‘Fireflies’ has a nostalgic and comforting feel. It’s about feeling hopeful about the future ‘though there may be dark clouds the sun will always come’. There are references to older lyrics I have written. The line ‘free from all the chaos’ is a nod to a song I collaborated on with The Durutti Column. The song is about acknowledging the past and moving on as ‘time is always healing’.”

Rose’s beautifully restrained vocal is all at once soothing yet mesmerising. She demands and holds attention through her evident talent yet hypnotises the listener into a trance with her experimental tendencies. “After being unwell, getting back to recording helped me recover my voice after not singing for so long. Finishing bits of songs, writing lyrics and recording vocals helped me get back on my feet and get better.”