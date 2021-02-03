Caoilfhionn Rose shares the animated video for her beautiful track, 'Flourish'

To mark the announcement of her upcoming new album, Truly, Manchester based Caoilfhionn Rose has released the video for the title track 'Flourish'. Watch and listen above.

From the opening bars 'Flourish' engulfs the listener in the most mesmerising soundscape we've experienced in some time, Caoilfhionn's stunningly delicate vocals break through to create something that is utterly delightful.

Talking about the track the singer says “The song ‘Flourish’ is about looking forwards with hope and possibility, ‘let it flow away, let it turn around and flourish’. It’s about finding peace and feeling wonder again. ’Flourish’ hints at the ideas of what could be, how things can unfold if you let go ‘and just be here’.”

Her upcoming album is set to arrive on shelves, both digital and physical, on 9th April. It came to exist due to a deep-routed need to create – even though its conception was interrupted as Caoilfhionn Rose recovered in hospital from an illness, she found strength within writing music. “In Spring 2019 I took part in a gig swap with my good friend and fellow musician Kristian Harting who is from Denmark. We played several gigs in the UK but unfortunately the Denmark part of the tour was cut short as I was taken ill. I was hospitalised for several weeks and have taken the last year out to recover” says Rose. “I gradually returned to finishing my second album” she continues.

“Coming back to creating after being unwell was challenging but also therapeutic. This record marks a difficult time of my life and writing it helped get me through that. I am really grateful to have music as an outlet.”

It may be this tremendously challenging period that has abetted its characterising qualities.