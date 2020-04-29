Camino is the new eighties sci-fi themed video from Calva Louise

Calva Louise release their oscillating new video today for 'Camino', a visual ode to classic sci-fi films. Equal parts electrifying and kaleidoscopic, the track has gathered support from BBC Radio 1 and Radio X - with the video taking it to new heights and telling of things to come later this year.

The concept behind the video originates from the lyrics: 'going back to square one'. It’s similar to being in a video game, finishing to start all over again - but this time on a superior level. We’re really influenced by films like "Dune", "Tron", "They Live", "Blade Runner" and "Mandy" - they really developed our love of Sci-Fi, and inspired the image we wanted to create for ‘Camino’”, explains vocalist Jess Allanic.

With roots in Venezuela, France and New Zealand, the trio crossed paths in London during 2016 and immediately hit the ground running. So far, the band have one EP and a debut album to their name - both encompassing a sound as eclectic as their nationalities; from clanging indie, to dark pop, to hypnotic electronica, to frenzied punk. It’s a molotov cocktail that really works, with plaudits from BBC Radio 1, Clash, The Line Of Best Fit, Radio X, alongside high profile fans such as Albert Hammond Jr (The Strokes).

Calva Louise’s mission statement has always been to keep fans on their toes whilst staying true to their identity. Jess’s songwriting is testament to this, with her impassioned lyrics weaving between English and her native Spanish. “We want to explore and express new ideas and sounds that can reach people all over the world”, smiles Jess, “Our audience embraces our bilingual sound, I regularly get asked for translations and see people singing along at shows with us. Singing some parts of our songs in Spanish celebrates integration and diversity - because even though we come from different parts of the world, our music is universal!”

