Bully shares video for 'Where To Start' - new album, Sugaregg coming in August

Bully is set to release her third album, Sugaregg, on 21st August and to mark the announcement has shared the first video from the album 'Where To Start'.

Talking about the new album Bully's Alicia Bognanno says “There was change that needed to happen and it happened on this record. Derailing my ego and insecurities allowed me to give these songs the attention they deserved.”

Sugaregg Tracklist: