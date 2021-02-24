Brooke Eden's 'No Shade' video
For her first video in four years Brooke Eden has gone into full auteur mode, as this is the first part of a trilogy. You can check out 'No Shade' here, showing Brooke revisiting her old bar jobs and small gigs. More music to follow soon we expect.
Filming the music video for ‘No Shade’ had me incredibly in my element. I got to bring my Nashville creative team down to my hometown in sunny south Florida, right back to the bar that started it all. The tiki bar where the video takes place is actually the bar where I played shows that earned me the money to move to Nashville. It was a total full circle moment filming the first part of this three video story, in the city that gave me the confidence to chase this dream.Brooke Eden