'Blameless' is the self-produced new video from Charlie Simpson

After returning in October 2020 with his first solo release in five years, Charlie Simpson is back with his first musical offering of 2021, with new single ‘Blameless’.

A song about self-reflection, ‘Blameless’ is a deeply moving pop-ballad showcasing Charlie’s impressive vocals and skillful lyricism as he unpacks the emotions that come with the ending of a relationship. The accompanying music video was shot and edited solely by Simpson.

Speaking about the single, Charlie says:

"Blameless is a self-reflection at the end of a relationship. When a relationship ends it’s so easy to get caught up with feelings of resentment and you often end up blaming the other person for everything that went wrong. This song is about reflecting on those feelings and realising that sometimes things aren’t so black and white, and that events that lead to a break up of a relationship are rarely one sided."

Hailing from Suffolk, Charlie Simpson began his musical career in 2001, and since then, has found success and acclaim. Before going solo, Charlie was part of two bands which saw him receive two BRIT Awards, and embark on arena tours, performing sold out shows in front of many thousands. Never afraid to take risks, he embarked on a solo career in 2010 where he has released 3 studio albums to date, with two of the albums sitting in the UK Top 10 albums charts, and a number 1 album in the UK Indie Charts. His solo career has also seen him embark on solo tours across the UK, including a headline show at London’s infamous venue The Roundhouse in 2014.

‘I See You’ and the newly released ‘Blameless’ reintroduce Simpson in a way no one has seen him before. With an uncompromising approach to creating truly honest music, 2021 is set to be a hugely exciting chapter for one of the UKs most celebrated voices.