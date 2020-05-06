'Black Dog' is the new video from Arlo Parks

We're huge fans of Arlo Parks - her recent track 'Eugene' was one of the highlights of the year so far. She now returns with the affecting depression-themed 'Black Dog' - check the video above.

Arlo Parks describes the song as being about "the feeling of helplessness that comes along with watching a loved one suffer."

Further discussing the meaning behind the track, the ever poignant Arlo explains, "It's supposed to make people who are struggling feel less isolated and start a conversation surrounding the prevalence of mental health issues in today's world."

Listen to and watch "Black Dog" above and stay tuned for more from Arlo Parks coming soon.

