'Black Dog' is the new video from Arlo Parks

We're huge fans of Arlo Parks - her recent track 'Eugene' was one of the highlights of the year so far. She now returns with the affecting depression-themed 'Black Dog' - check the video above.

Arlo Parks describes the song as being about "the feeling of helplessness that comes along with watching a loved one suffer."

Further discussing the meaning behind the track, the ever poignant Arlo explains, "It's supposed to make people who are struggling feel less isolated and start a conversation surrounding the prevalence of mental health issues in today's world." 

Listen to and watch "Black Dog" above and stay tuned for more from Arlo Parks coming soon.

You call also check out her previous track, 'Eugene', below.

