Check out Billie Marten's gorgeous video for 'Creature of Mine'

Billie Marten has today shared her new single ‘Creature Of Mine’, taken from her upcoming third album Flora Fauna - out May 21 on new label home Fiction Records.



Raised in the rolling hills of North Yorkshire on artists such as Nick Drake, Joni Mitchell, Joan Armatrading, and Kate Bush, Marten’s critically acclaimed debut album Writing of Blues and Yellows, was released in 2016 when she was still just 17, while its follow-upFeeding Seahorses By Hand was similarly lauded in 2019.Recorded with Rich Cooper in London, Marten’s new material blends those signature hushed, resonant vocals with a rapid pulse and rich instrumentation, her inspirations now stretching from krautrockers Can, to Broadcast, Arthur Russell, and Fiona Apple.



Speaking about new single ‘Creature Of Mine’, Marten explains: “It’s an end of the world, post-apocalyptic scenario - you get to choose one thing, one person to leave it with. It’s a love song to a stranger and a polite request to momentarily leave Earth when it’s all too much.”



To coincide with the single’s release, Marten has also shared the music video for ‘Creature Of Mine’ created with Joe Wheatley. She explains: “Joe and I wanted this video to represent that needless search for something other than what you have. Something intangible and elusive, something also quite beautiful and abstract to pair with the song - an inconclusively painted picture.”