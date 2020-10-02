Billie Eilish shares video for her No Time To Die

Despite the track being released back in February during the run up to the latest instalment of the James Bond series subsequently delayed release, we now have the official video to accompany 'No Time To Die'. Featuring scenes from the film along delicately shot black and white footage of the singer herself it's a single that most of us already know very well.

There's nothing particularly new in the footage from the film itself - most of the scenes have already been shown in the trailers.

No Time To Die (the film) is set for theatrical release on 12th November in the UK and 20th November in the US. It could well end up being delayed again due to the ongoing pandemic - something that has affected almost all major releases since March this year and there are now very few major titles scheduled for cinemas between now and 2021.