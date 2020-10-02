Becky Hill shares new video for 'Space' alongside the announcement of her new album coming next March

Becky Hill has released the video for her new track 'Space' to celebrate the announcement that her debut studio album will hit retail on 19th March 2021.

“Space is a very personal song that seems a million miles away for me now.”. Says Becky. “I’m proud of this song for many reasons. Actually, it’s the most honest I’ve ever been with myself, let alone the public. Produced by Mark Ralph, Dave Whelan and Mike Di Scala, with vocal production from Ryan Ashley, this song has felt like a step up and a step out for me as an artist. A dance floor ballad that tells a story, with an insight into my life and who I am as a person, it really gears up to what to expect for my debut album. The album will be full of personal insights from my life that aren’t necessarily for a dance floor, but more for how I listened to albums growing up, in my bedroom taking each song as if it were meant for me. And now I’ve done it! Written an album for myself that I hope other people can resonate with, just like I used to when growing up listening to other artists’ albums. I don’t think I’ll ever get another chance to spend that as long on an album again, so as a first flag plant in the ground, I’m very excited, proud and ready to release it into the world!”