Baker Grace releases video for 'Bottle of Wine'

1 minute read
19-year-old singer/songwriter Baker Grace has announced her sophomore EP Yourz Truly and shares the single "Bottle Of Wine." 

Anchored by a reggae influenced groove, "Bottle Of Wine" has a syrup-y flow and is a song about the delicacy of the ego. 

"It's about how quickly our thoughts can turn negative to see the worst in ourselves and others when we experience an absence of comfort and love," Baker Grace explains. 

The accompanying music video, directed by Gianennio Salucci (Zella Day, XYLO), depicts Baker Grace in different rooms of her apartment, as she searches for connection. Finally, a hand reaches through the fluorescent lit computer screen.

Baker Grace shares of the video, “The 'Bottle Of Wine' video was recorded prior to quarantine, but serves as a representation of what can happen when we feel disconnected to the people we love and to ourselves. I wanted to showcase the vices we can turn to in order to fulfill the void and how they end up bringing us further into our delusions and further away from ourselves. In the end, I realize all I really needed was to remember and be reminded that I am loved.”

