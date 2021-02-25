Ava Max shares video for 'My Head & My Heart'

Global pop sensation, Ava Max, has released the vibrant and explosive new video for her latest single, ‘My Head & My Heart’.

In the video, Ava takes us on a fast-paced, exhilarating, dance-filled journey, co-directed by Charm La’Donna and Emil Nava.

Of the video, Ava says: “This is hands down my favourite music video I’ve ever done. For the first time, I think my fans will see the true me on the screen, and we are just getting started! Come DANCE with me!”