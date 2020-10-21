Arlo Parks shares new video 'Green Eyes' as she announces her upcoming debut album

Arlo Parks' newest track, 'Green Eyes' has been released alongside a new video to celebrate the announcement that her debut album, Collapsed in Sunbeams, is set for release on 29th January 2021.

'Green Eyes', featuring backing vocals and guitar from Clairo, is an end of summer tune; an intimate listen that showcases Arlo's trademark breathy vocals atop soft melodies and woozy keyboards. She says, "This is a song about self-discovery, self-acceptance and adolescence. It is supposed to uplift and comfort those going through hard times."

Speaking about her debut LP, Arlo says "My album is a series of vignettes and intimate portraits surrounding my adolescence and the people that shaped it. It is rooted in storytelling and nostalgia - I want it to feel both universal and hyper specific."

Tracklist