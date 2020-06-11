Arlo Parks shares cover of Radiohead's 'Creep'

Today, Arlo Parks shares her cover of Radiohead's 'Creep' directed by Tom Dream as part of his upcoming short film Shy Radicals. The film, made with the support of the BFI Doc Society and the Ridley Scott Creative Group, is a portrait of Hamja Ahsan and the story behind his remarkable book and satirical manifesto, which calls for all shy, quiet, and introverted people to unify and overthrow extrovert-supremacy.

The cover follows Arlo Parks single "Black Dog", which she noted is,"supposed to make people who are struggling feel less isolated and start a conversation surrounding the prevalence of mental health issues in today's world."

Her performance of "Creep" is an effort to continue standing in solidarity with others facing challenges with introversion. Describing the meaning of the song for her and why she chose it for this film Arlo shares, "Creep is a simultaneously delicate and brutal exploration of inner turmoil and human relationships. This song has acted as a refuge for me, during times of self-reflection and low mood, for many years and Radiohead as a band has deeply influenced my music."