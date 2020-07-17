Anne-Marie shares new track 'To Be Young' featuring Doja Cat

Anne-Marie returns with her brand-new single and video “To Be Young” featuring Doja Cat, today via Warner Records. Check out the video above.

“To Be Young” embodies the boundless ups, downs, learnings, dreams and realities that are experienced throughout life as we each try to figure out our paths. In the new youth anthem, Anne-Marie proclaims “We’re all a mess, but I guess this is what it feels like to be young.”

Anne-Marie co-wrote the track with Billy Walsh (Post Malone, The Weeknd), Delacey (Halsey, The Chainsmokers, Demi Lovato) and Louis Bell (Camila Cabello, Selena Gomez, Lorde), with Bell also taking the reins on production. Shot at home during lockdown and featuring a self-penned verse from Doja Cat, the accompanying performance-led video is directed by frequent collaborator Hannah Lux Davis (Ariana Grande, Halsey) with creative direction provided by Kate Moross (Spice Girls, Sam Smith).



“To Be Young” follows the February release of “Birthday” and Anne-Marie is currently working on her highly anticipated sophomore album.