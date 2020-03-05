Amber Mark shares video for new track, 'Generous'

Today New York based singer, songwriter and producer Amber Mark releases the official video for her new single ‘Generous’, out now via PMR/Virgin Records. Directed by Nathalie Christmas, the video stars Amber in a mixture of vintage Hollywood glam and burlesque. “I’ve always been so in awe of the aesthetic of the late 50s - early 60s. I wanted to create a visual that was inspired by this era but also incorporated the contemporary style we have now” says Amber; “’Generous’ has such a beautiful balance between the classic Hollywood era as well as the hip hop world we live in now. I felt it was key to express that visually.”

