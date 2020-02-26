Alex Jayne shares her '90s Dream' with us

Shropshire - one of our favourite UK counties - is also the home of Alex Jayne, one of our newest favourite singer songwriters. Today she shares her newest track, the catchy alt-pop '90s Dream' - check out the retro video above.

“I realised we are moving chapters, like a scene in someone’s movie. 90s Dream is about moving on”, says Alex.

Alex’s songs are sketches of the surreal spectrum of life: “They come from an intensely real place, but there are many colours and senses that flow through music, the truth is for someone else to feel.”

The video directed by Laurie Barraclough sees Alex sing down the camera lens as vague memories of the relationship project on the screen behind her.