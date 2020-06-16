Alaina Castillo's stunning live performance of 'Pass You By' has us mesmerised

It's a safe bet that you won't hear a more perfectly performed live video today than Alaina Castillo's utterly gorgeous recording of 'Pass You By'. Watch it above.

The Mexican-American artist combines her Latin roots with her love of R&B, pop and hip-hop, singing in both the English and Spanish languages. Alaina is continuing her upward ascent quickly becoming a fan favourite, recently surpassing 40 million streams worldwide.