A Delphian Lullaby is the beautiful new video from up and coming artist Chloe Rodgers

Having impressed last month with her new track 'A Delphian Lullaby', Chloe Rodgers goes one further with this mesmerising new visual to accompany the track.

Speaking about the new video, Chloe said, "The music video for A Delphian Lullaby was lovely to film, I was really nervous but everyone was so kind but pro at the same time that it put me at ease. Was really weird and surreal having that many people there just to work on a video for my song though, I couldn't believe it."

With influences that stretch from PJ Harvey to Billie Eilish, she notes Thom Yorke as her biggest inspiration, explaining "You know immediately that his lyrics have hidden depths", she suggests, "but the deeper you dig, the further you are from getting to what they might mean."

Chloe apparently has a string of new releases lined up and we can't wait to hear more from her.