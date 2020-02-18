The Cadillac Three - Country Fuzz

The fourth album from country-rockers The Cadillac Three is a very blokey record, one for the lads, you know, the type of record that has a song called 'Hard Out Here For A Country Boy' or 'Crackin' Cold Ones With The Boys', or in this case, both. But it's not bro-country. And it's pretty good. There's a reason frontman Jaren Johnston has written for Nashville's finest (the likes of Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, Danielle Bradbury), and that's that he knows how to turn out a tune.

It's a bit of a surprise to see that one of those seemingly guy-heavy songs is actually co-written with Lori McKenna ('Bar Round Here'), but less so that the best song on the record, the big beat, smart lyric-ed 'Labels', is co-written with Luke Dick, one of the smartest songwriters in Nashville. Peak-TC3 is 'The Jam', a funky, foot-tapper of the highest order, while 'Dirt Road Nights' sounds like Pixies mixed with Dierks Bentley, and the two-minute 'Blue El Camino' sounds like an 80s Foo Fighter pastiche. Overall the trio soften their trademark rock leanings, and deliver a mostly crowd (and radio) friendly sixteen tracks.

