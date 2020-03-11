Soleima - Powerslide

2 minute read
Posted by Colin Polonowski Published
Soleima - <i>Powerslide</i>

One of the surprise delights of early 2020 has been the emergence of Soleima - the Danish electro-pop rising star impressed with her recent release of 'Roses' and it would seem her debut album, Powerslide, is more of the same - quality, well produced pop with a wonderfully sardonic edge.

While it's easy to compare her to the likes of Lykke Li and FKA Twigs, there's something unique about Soleima's style - Powerslide is a surprisingly playful album. There's a groove to her sound that, when coupled with the electronica of much of her backing, offers an enjoyable edge that her contemporaries don't quite capture. There isn't anything else quite as cool as her collaboration with Yoshi Flower, 'Grind' which might well be the perfect blend of the singer's unique style, the most laid back of tunes and Yoshi Flower's adept rap.

Then there's the awesome bass notes that drive along 'LuvULuvULuvU' - a track that skirts around the edges of being repetitive while managing to deftly manage to pull away just before crossing the line. There's an art underlying Soleima's songwriting that teases our expectations before doing something entirely different and that's hard not to love.

Overall

An assured debut that marks our Soleima as one the most exciting up-and-coming electro-alt-pop artists we've seen in quite some time.

8

out of 10

We need your help

Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.

You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.

Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.

Did you enjoy the article above? If so please help us by sharing it to your social networks with the buttons below...

Share
Tags Soleima
Category review

Latest Articles