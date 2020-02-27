Hailey Whitters - The Dream

2 minute read
Posted by Max Mazonowicz Published
Hailey Whitters - <i>The Dream</i>

It's been some journey over the last five years for Hailey Whitters. Since releasing her debut she'd fallen out of love with where she was going, stopped to take stock, then realised she needed to follow The Dream. And that's in a literal sense. Her new album starts at her beginning, follows through her emotional journey, then ends at 'Living The Dream'. That's where things have turned out pretty good.

One of the most striking thing about The Dream is how much Whitters' vocals are at the front of the mix, you can hear every word and that only enhances the power of the lyrics. There's no autotune or hiding things in the mix here, songs like 'Ten Year Town' and 'Red Wine & Blue' are all the better for hearing the rawness of the Iowa native's voice.

And those lyrics are the other striking thing, whether it's the personal emotion of a song like 'Red Wine & Blue', or the intimate details of 'Janice At The Hotel Bar', or the wit of 'Dream, Girl' ("Cause you're someone else's dream, girl") or 'Heartland' ("You gotta let your heart land") that hide some really blue moments ("Standin' all alone in your party dress / Confetti in the floor, hair's all a mess / Yeah, you've been here before").

The fact that a couple of covers by outstanding songwriters like Brent Cobb and Chris Stapleton are included, and they feel totally at home with the rest of the songs, tells you everything you need to know about the quality of writing on show.

Overall

Worth the wait, this is a truly excellent album full of top notch songwriting and authenticity.

TDF SILVER

9

out of 10

We need your help

Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.

You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.

Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.

Did you enjoy the article above? If so please help us by sharing it to your social networks with the buttons below...

Share
Tags americana, campfire tales, country, hailey whitters
Category review

Latest Articles