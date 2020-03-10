Brandy Clark - Your Life Is A Record

It's been a long four years since we heard new music from Brandy Clark. One of Nashville's more prolific quality songwriters, she's also carved a place for herself as an artist in her own right. Following her first two excellent records is no mean feat and it's pleasing to see where she's at with Your Life Is A Record.

Put simply, this is an album about songs. It's by a songwriter rather than an artist, though Clark's delivery is a hugely important element. It's a simpler album than its predecessor, and where A Big Day In A Small Town was built on big production, this is more human and relatable; softer and more focused on the songs. 'Apologies' is perfect, its flute soaring over some lovely lyrics, 'Can We Be Strangers' riffs on love and the beginning and ending of love, 'I'll Be The Sad Song' is the whole concept in four minutes, while 'Long Walk' shows off the playful side that Clark's always had in her lyrics.