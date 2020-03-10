Brandy Clark - Your Life Is A Record

1 minute read
Posted by Max Mazonowicz Published
Brandy Clark - <i>Your Life Is A Record</i>

It's been a long four years since we heard new music from Brandy Clark. One of Nashville's more prolific quality songwriters, she's also carved a place for herself as an artist in her own right. Following her first two excellent records is no mean feat and it's pleasing to see where she's at with Your Life Is A Record.

Put simply, this is an album about songs. It's by a songwriter rather than an artist, though Clark's delivery is a hugely important element. It's a simpler album than its predecessor, and where A Big Day In A Small Town was built on big production, this is more human and relatable; softer and more focused on the songs. 'Apologies' is perfect, its flute soaring over some lovely lyrics, 'Can We Be Strangers' riffs on love and the beginning and ending of love, 'I'll Be The Sad Song' is the whole concept in four minutes, while 'Long Walk' shows off the playful side that Clark's always had in her lyrics.

Overall

Quality songs and songwriting from one of Nashville's finest.

TDF SILVER

9

out of 10

We need your help

Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.

You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.

Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.

Did you enjoy the article above? If so please help us by sharing it to your social networks with the buttons below...

Share
Tags americana, brandy clark, campfire tales, country
Category review

Latest Articles