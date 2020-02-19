Beach Bunny - Honeymoon

With nine tracks over 25 minutes there's no doubt that Beach Bunny's debut album flies by at breakneck speed. It's a crashing mix of pop sensibilities, rock guitars, and folky lyrical flairs. Created by frontwoman Lili Trifilio in her bedroom before expanding to a more traditional four-piece, they arrive fully formed. 'Ms California', 'Colourblind', and opening track 'Promises' are standouts, but the gliding guitars and crashing symbols appear consistently throughout. Though there's nothing particularly new on Honeymoon it's a blast of sunshine frivolity and carried off with a panache that most bands would love to get near.

Overall Cracking little debut from Chicago-based garage poppers. 8 out of 10

