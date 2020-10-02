YouTube Music is a disaster for anyone who curated their music collection on Google Play Music

Google Play Music is nearing the end of its life, it's being swallowed by the much less usable and much less friendly YouTube Music very soon and while Google are keen for you to migrate your uploaded library over to the newer service there are some very real issues for anyone who has spent time uploading their own collections to the cloud.

First and foremost is the fact that there is no way of editing, correcting or curating your music meta data on YouTube music - and the transfer process seems to randomly lose images and other data that was stored against your music. Many Google Play Music users have used that platform's interface to categorise their libraries - adding genres, correcting song titles and artists to ensure that their music is easy to find and enjoy.

The Google Play Music interface was nice and clean and gave users a great way of exploring new music. The YouTube Music interface on the other hand is dark, messy and hard to navigate. It places too much emphasis on music videos despite many users wanting audio to be the first and foremost way of presenting their music.

Google promised Google Play Music users that the same team was working on both platforms and the transition would be painless. It's anything but and the fact that core features are not present in YouTube Music means that many users will be looking to move away from Google and find another provider to look after their music.

This isn't a small thing and will make YouTube Music a platform that is shunned by anyone who wants to be able to control how their own music collections are stored, catalogued and presented.