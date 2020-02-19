Write Like A Girl show heads to Bristol

The all-female songwriting showcase, Write Like A Girl, is heading to Bristol for the first time on 7th March 2020, bringing its unique Nashville-flavoured set-up to the UK's South West.

Café Kino in Stokes Croft will host the songwriter’s session which includes UK artists and founding members Beth Keeping, Emily Faye and Vic Allen. They will be supported by three local acts from Bristol and the South West; Kelsey Bovey, Danielle Celeste and Martha Clements. The format of the evening is a relaxed atmosphere with the artists taking it in turns in a writer’s round where they each share the stories of the songs and perform them.

You can buy tickets for the show in advance or on the door.