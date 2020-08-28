The Struts team up with Albert Hammond Jr. of The Strokes for new song ‘Another Hit of Showmanship’

The Struts teamed up with with Albert Hammond Jr. of The Strokes to release their first new music in over year. ‘Another Hit of Showmanship’ is full on Britpop. The uplifting single embraces the indie rock club sound of the mid 2000s.

“‘Another Hit of Showmanship’ reminds me of being at a club night called Ramshackle years ago at the O2 Academy in Bristol, where they’d play bands like The Libertines and Razorlight and Scissor Sisters, and of course The Strokes,” singer Luke Spiller said in a statement.

“I hit up Albert out of the blue and told him, ‘We’ve got this song, and I’m so excited to see what you would do with it.’ As soon as he got his hands on it, he took it to a whole different level — it really just shows why he’s so brilliant at what he does,” Spiller said.

The song finds The Struts working again with Jon Levine, who co-produced their 2018 second album Young & Dangerous.