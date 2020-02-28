Texas announce new tour and album in 2020
The evergreen indie pop-rockers Texas have announced a 24 date tour this Autumn and a new album later in 2020.
Last December Texas played a sold-out Glasgow show at SWG3, their fastest-selling show ever. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of their acclaimed 1989 debut album ‘Southside’, the band played the entire album. After the overwhelming success of that show, Texas decided to do the same on their forthcoming tour, coupled with a setlist compiled of songs both old and new. Tickets go on sale next Friday, 6th March at 10am.
October
Tues 6th BELFAST, Waterfront
Thurs 8th SOUTHEND, Cliffs Pavilion
Fri 9th GUILDFORD, G Live
Sat 10th BOURNEMOUTH, IC
Mon 12th CARDIFF, St David’s Hall
Tues 13th OXFORD, New Theatre
Thurs 15th BIRMINGHAM, Symphony Hall
Fri 16th HULL, Bonus Arena
Sat 17th GLASGOW, Hydro
Mon 19th LIVERPOOL, Philharmonic
Tues 20th BATH, Forum
Thurs 22 nd SHEFFIELD, City Hall
Fri 23rd HARROGATE, Convention Centre
Sat 24th LLANDUDNO, Venue Cymru
Mon 26th MANCHESTER, Bridgewater Hall
Tues 27th LONDON, Palladium
Fri 30th BRIGHTON, Centre
Sat 31st NOTTINGHAM, Royal Concert Hall
November
Sun 1st STOKE, Victoria Hall
Tues 3rd LEICESTER, De Montfort Hall
Weds 4th NEWCASTLE, O2 City Hall
Fri 6th HALIFAX, Victoria Theatre
Sat 7th NORTHAMPTON, Derngate
Sun 8th MARGATE, Winter Gardens