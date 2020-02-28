Texas announce new tour and album in 2020

The evergreen indie pop-rockers Texas have announced a 24 date tour this Autumn and a new album later in 2020. Last December Texas played a sold-out Glasgow show at SWG3, their fastest-selling show ever. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of their acclaimed 1989 debut album ‘Southside’, the band played the entire album. After the overwhelming success of that show, Texas decided to do the same on their forthcoming tour, coupled with a setlist compiled of songs both old and new. Tickets go on sale next Friday, 6th March at 10am. October

Tues 6th BELFAST, Waterfront

Thurs 8th SOUTHEND, Cliffs Pavilion

Fri 9th GUILDFORD, G Live

Sat 10th BOURNEMOUTH, IC

Mon 12th CARDIFF, St David’s Hall

Tues 13th OXFORD, New Theatre

Thurs 15th BIRMINGHAM, Symphony Hall

Fri 16th HULL, Bonus Arena

Sat 17th GLASGOW, Hydro

Mon 19th LIVERPOOL, Philharmonic

Tues 20th BATH, Forum

Thurs 22 nd SHEFFIELD, City Hall

Fri 23rd HARROGATE, Convention Centre

Sat 24th LLANDUDNO, Venue Cymru

Mon 26th MANCHESTER, Bridgewater Hall

Tues 27th LONDON, Palladium

Fri 30th BRIGHTON, Centre

Sat 31st NOTTINGHAM, Royal Concert Hall

November

Sun 1st STOKE, Victoria Hall

Tues 3rd LEICESTER, De Montfort Hall

Weds 4th NEWCASTLE, O2 City Hall

Fri 6th HALIFAX, Victoria Theatre

Sat 7th NORTHAMPTON, Derngate

Sun 8th MARGATE, Winter Gardens

