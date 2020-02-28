Texas announce new tour and album in 2020

1 minute read
Posted by Max Mazonowicz Published
Texas announce new tour and album in 2020

The evergreen indie pop-rockers Texas have announced a 24 date tour this Autumn and a new album later in 2020.

Last December Texas played a sold-out Glasgow show at SWG3, their fastest-selling show ever. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of their acclaimed 1989 debut album ‘Southside’, the band played the entire album. After the overwhelming success of that show, Texas decided to do the same on their forthcoming tour, coupled with a setlist compiled of songs both old and new. Tickets go on sale next Friday, 6th March at 10am.

October
Tues 6th BELFAST, Waterfront
Thurs 8th SOUTHEND, Cliffs Pavilion
Fri 9th GUILDFORD, G Live
Sat 10th BOURNEMOUTH, IC
Mon 12th CARDIFF, St David’s Hall
Tues 13th OXFORD, New Theatre
Thurs 15th BIRMINGHAM, Symphony Hall
Fri 16th HULL, Bonus Arena
Sat 17th GLASGOW, Hydro
Mon 19th LIVERPOOL, Philharmonic
Tues 20th BATH, Forum
Thurs 22 nd SHEFFIELD, City Hall
Fri 23rd HARROGATE, Convention Centre
Sat 24th LLANDUDNO, Venue Cymru
Mon 26th MANCHESTER, Bridgewater Hall
Tues 27th LONDON, Palladium
Fri 30th BRIGHTON, Centre
Sat 31st NOTTINGHAM, Royal Concert Hall
November
Sun 1st STOKE, Victoria Hall
Tues 3rd LEICESTER, De Montfort Hall
Weds 4th NEWCASTLE, O2 City Hall
Fri 6th HALIFAX, Victoria Theatre
Sat 7th NORTHAMPTON, Derngate
Sun 8th MARGATE, Winter Gardens

We need your help

Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.

You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.

Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.

Did you enjoy the article above? If so please help us by sharing it to your social networks with the buttons below...

Share
Tags Indie, pop, rock, texas, Tour
Category news

Latest Articles