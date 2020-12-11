Taylor Swift once again surprises with another new album and the video for her track 'willow'

No-one else quite surprises us the way Taylor Swift does - earlier this year she released her new album folklore with no promo and she's managed to repeat that feat with her second LP of 2020 - evermore - which hits retail TODAY!

Not only that, she's also released the video for 'willow' which you can watch above AND lyric videos for all fifteen songs on the album meaning you can enjoy the whole thing below!

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLINj2JJM1jxP3taLik1NA6CFs5L-TD7uw

“To put it plainly, we just couldn't stop writing songs. To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn back or to travel further into the forest of the music. We chose to wander deeper in and my collaborators and I are proud to announce that my 9th studio album and folklore's sister record is here. It's called evermore.” – Taylor Swift

“willow” - the first official single release from evermore - is also released today. It is written by Taylor Swift and Aaron Dessner and produced by Aaron Dessner. The accompanying music video was directed by Taylor Swift.

Evermore tracklisting