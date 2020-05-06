Swallow The Sun to perform acoustic gig on 7th May

Swallow the Sun will host an acoustic live gig from Sonic Pump Studios on Thursday, May 7th, 2020, at 19.00 CEST here.

Swallow The Sun comment: “As you’ve heard, our North American tour is postponed to 2021 and it looks like we will not do much summer festivals either. This is why we need your support and we want to offer you a special evening with possibility to chat with the band between songs. Due to Corona situation, there will be 4 members on stage, Mikko, Jaani, Juuso and Juho.”

Tickets are available here The stream will be available for seven days after the show.