Spirit Adrift announce UK tour with Orange Goblin

Spirit Adrift will support the London-based quartet Orange Goblin on their 25th-anniversary tour of the UK and Ireland. The tour will culminate in two very specials shows at London’s The Underworld. Further special guests are Cornwall’s finest metal brigade King Creature.

Tickets go on sale Thursday 7th May 2020. Check out the dates:

11.12.2020 - Dublin - Grand Social

12.12.2020 - Belfast - Limelight 2

14.12.2020 - Glasgow - King Tuts

15.12.2020 - Manchester - Gorilla

16.12.2020 - Birmingham - Asylum

17.12.2020 - Cardiff - The Globe

18.12.2020 - London - The Underworld

19.12.2020 - London - The Underworld

Re-issues of their records Curse Of Conception and Divided By Darkness were released on April 24th via Century Media Records available as a ltd. Digipak and colored LP, order from here for Curse of Conception and here for Divided By Darkness.

2020 also promises the band’s fourth full-length which will be released on Century Media in Europe and on 20 Buck Spin in North America.

Spirit Adrift began as an outlet for multi-instrumentalist Nate Garrett, who started the band in 2015 as a studio project encompassing his love for hard rock sensibilities and multiple strains of timeless heavy metal.



With the addition of permanent drummer Marcus Bryant, the band started performing live in 2017 and swiftly became a force to be reckoned with. With Divided By Darkness, Spirit Adrift honed their riff obsessions into a mastery of all things heavy, as Garrett further evolved as a songwriter and vocalist.



The record united metal fans across the spectrum, garnering a range of stylistic comparisons from classics like Black Sabbath, Metallica, and Judas Priest to modern heavy hitters like Mastodon, The Sword, and Ghost. In the live setting, Spirit Adrift have stunned audiences in the US and Europe, including multiple headlining tours and highly acclaimed sets at US rock festivals such as Migration Fest, Psycho Las Vegas, Northwest Terror Fest, Sacramento’s Aftershock, Thrasher Magazine's "Death Match" series, and the Los Angeles edition of Decibel Magazine's Metal and Beer Festival to close out 2019 (in addition to the East Coast installment of the fest back in 2018).