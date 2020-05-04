Spirit Adrift announce UK tour with Orange Goblin

2 minute read
Posted by Craig Huntley Published
Spirit Adrift announce UK tour with Orange Goblin

Spirit Adrift will support the London-based quartet Orange Goblin on their 25th-anniversary tour of the UK and Ireland. The tour will culminate in two very specials shows at London’s The Underworld. Further special guests are Cornwall’s finest metal brigade King Creature.

Tickets go on sale Thursday 7th May 2020. Check out the dates:

11.12.2020 - Dublin - Grand Social
12.12.2020 - Belfast - Limelight 2
14.12.2020 - Glasgow - King Tuts
15.12.2020 - Manchester - Gorilla
16.12.2020 - Birmingham - Asylum
17.12.2020 - Cardiff - The Globe
18.12.2020 - London - The Underworld
19.12.2020 - London - The Underworld

Re-issues of their records Curse Of Conception and Divided By Darkness were released on April 24th via Century Media Records available as a ltd. Digipak and colored LP, order from here for Curse of Conception and here for Divided By Darkness.

2020 also promises the band’s fourth full-length which will be released on Century Media in Europe and on 20 Buck Spin in North America.

Spirit Adrift began as an outlet for multi-instrumentalist Nate Garrett, who started the band in 2015 as a studio project encompassing his love for hard rock sensibilities and multiple strains of timeless heavy metal.

With the addition of permanent drummer Marcus Bryant, the band started performing live in 2017 and swiftly became a force to be reckoned with. With Divided By Darkness, Spirit Adrift honed their riff obsessions into a mastery of all things heavy, as Garrett further evolved as a songwriter and vocalist.

The record united metal fans across the spectrum, garnering a range of stylistic comparisons from classics like Black Sabbath, Metallica, and Judas Priest to modern heavy hitters like Mastodon, The Sword, and Ghost. In the live setting, Spirit Adrift have stunned audiences in the US and Europe, including multiple headlining tours and highly acclaimed sets at US rock festivals such as Migration Fest, Psycho Las Vegas, Northwest Terror Fest, Sacramento’s Aftershock, Thrasher Magazine's "Death Match" series, and the Los Angeles edition of Decibel Magazine's Metal and Beer Festival to close out 2019 (in addition to the East Coast installment of the fest back in 2018).

We need your help

Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.

You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.

Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.

Did you enjoy the article above? If so please help us by sharing it to your social networks with the buttons below...

Share
Tags King Creature, Orange Goblin, Spirit Adrift
Category news

Latest Articles