Sophie Ellis-Bextor announces new album - Songs From the Kitchen Disco

Having taken Instagram by storm during the lockdown, dance pop queen Sophie Ellis-Bextor has announced both a new album and new tour.

Songs From the Kitchen Disco is set for release on 23rd October and will be a collection of the songs that soundtracked her lockdown kitchen disco. The album will feature all of Sophie's biggest and best-known disco hits in one place for the first time ever! Available on various colourful and collectable formats (CD, Double Vinyl LP and Tape) the album will include 6 Top 10 hits, including 'Murder On The Dancefloor' and 'Take Me Home', plus a brand new single to be announced soon. The album can be pre-ordered now from here.

Looking forward to 2021, the Live Kitchen Disco Tour will bring the virtual to life, cooking-up classic glitter ball staples and Sophie’s own dancefloor-beckoning bangers from across her seven albums, as well as a variety of well-known classics including Our House by Madness and My Favourite Things from the Sound of Music, in a thoroughly domestic Studio-54 sensation for disco divas of all ages.

On the Kitchen Disco Tour, Sophie said: “During lockdown, our family kitchen discos became a precious time where we could all bop about and be a bit silly. It made me feel connected to everyone who joined us and I can honestly say the music was a real tonic which brought sparkly joy to my soul every Friday. The discos we shared have inspired me and now I want to see all your faces so I can sing for you. I want to give everyone a night where just for a little while, we can all lose ourselves under the mirror ball and dance and have fun. Won’t that feel magical?! I CANNOT WAIT!”

The Kitchen Disco Tour will take in the following dates:

7th May Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

9th May Birmingham Symphony Hall

10th May Southend Cliff Pavilion

13th May London Palladium

15th May Bexhill On Sea De La Warr Pavilion

17th May Guildford G Live

18th May Manchester Bridgewater Hall

19th May Leeds Town Hall

Sophie also recently launched her new podcast, Spinning Plates, with each one hour episode featuring an interview with another working mother about the difficulties and joys of a work/life balance. With episodes so far featuring Fearne Cotton and Caitlin Moran, the podcast has already become Apple's number one Parenting podcast everywhere from the UK to Greece to Ecuador.