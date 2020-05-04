Sarah Lake drops a new song

Following her live stream with us on Thursday last week, Sarah Lake released her new song 'Little Lone Star'. You can hear it on Tidal below or Spotify.

Sarah is a singer-songwriter who was born in Canada and grew up in North Carolina. She was on American Idol (under her maiden name, Sarah Mather) and made it to the finals. After the show, she moved to NYC, where she met her Grammy-nominated producer husband, Ernie Lake. She took a brief break from music to start a family. After the birth of her two children Sarah was ready to continue pursuing her career. She released her EP The Ride in summer 2016. The video for her single "The Ride" went to number one and stayed there for four weeks on the CMT Artist Discovery Program. Her song “Soldier On” from the EP gained over one million views on Youtube. Sarah moved to Nashville in early 2017. She has since released music being featured on Tidal, Apple Music and a variety of Spotify playlists. As a songwriter Sarah has had cuts with a number of artists including The Voice 13 finalist Moriah Formica, Ms.America Betty Cantrell, and Reba McEntire took Sarah’s song “Amen” into the studio in 2018.

To find out more about Sarah check out her website and follow her on social media: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram