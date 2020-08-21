Pretty in the Dark is Jemma Johnson's coolest track to date

This is probably one of the most adventurous tracks we've heard from our one of our faves - Jemma Johnson's 'Pretty in the Dark' has hints of Billie Eilish and Lorde coupled with Jemma's usual smooth vocals. It's a track that demands to be heard at full volume with its layered sound being quite unlike anything the singer songwriter has given us before.

Jemma explains, “Pretty In The Dark refers to the honeymoon period of a relationship where you think it’s going perfectly, until you realise you’ve completely lost sight of who you really are. I’ve been in the position in the past where I subconsciously created a sort of alter ego because I thought that’s who the other person would want to be with. Looking back now, I don’t see it as a negative, it felt empowering, more so because it turns out they didn’t deserve the real me.”

'Pretty In The Dark' is taken from Jemma's upcoming new EP - it joins the recently released 'Did I Say Enough?' which saw the singer make a triumphant return after a hiatus away from making new music. The two tracks mark out a new confident direction from Jemma who has been one our favourite independent artists for a long time and they've already captured the attention of other tastemakers - it surely cannot be long before she becomes a huge star.

'Pretty In The Dark' is available to buy and stream from today.