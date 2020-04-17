Premiere: Sami Nathan debuts her stunning new track, 'Beautiful Outside', on The Digital Fix

We hugely excited to be able to introduce you to North London born and raised artist, Sami Nathan, who is set to make a huge impact on the music scene if her new track 'Beautiful Outside' is anything to go by. With hints of early Amy Winehouse, Sami Nathan's vocals raise what is already a brilliant slice of soul-infused pop that brings with it a timeless classic sound.

Talking about the track, Sami says “This song has been one of my favourites for a while, especially to perform live. I wrote it from the bottom of my little big heart and I’m so excited to share it with you!”

'Beautiful Outside' offers a tantalising insight into the beginnings of an artist who will be dominating the music scene in the very near future.

In these present times the present is exactly that, a gift. Sami intended to release ‘Beautiful Outside’ in April at the beginning of 2020 and feels that now, though loved ones are constantly on our minds; whilst many of us remain in our homes, this is a song that still feels right for now, with its apt lyrics and a vibe that captures a global mood of hope, in the face of despair.