Penfriend announces debut album, 'Exotic Monsters'

Bristol's Laura Kidd, aka Penfriend, has announced her debut album - Exotic Monsters - for release on 21st May. In addition to the new announcement she has released her brand new track, 'Cancel Your Hopes' - check it out above.

“’Cancel Your Hopes’ is about doing everything you were told was right and then realising the world’s going to end despite your best efforts,” Laura explains. “Left stranded by those who were once the grownups, our mission is to keep trying to appreciate the incredible fact of simply existing in this beautiful world, while attempting to navigate the toxic parts of technology, live a meaningful life of use to others, love deeply and learn to accept love while leaving as little negative trace on the planet as possible while doing so.”

Exotic Monsters, builds on Kidd's accomplished ear for melody and ambitious production style, marrying disparate influences from Tanya Donelly, Juliana Hatfield and Nevermind-era Nirvana to the gritty tension of Nine Inch Nails and Puscifer and synth soundscapes of Depeche Mode, Tears For Fears and Sylvan Esso.