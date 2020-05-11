New "lockdown" song form Ferris & Sylvester

One of our favourite foot-stomping, ballad singing duos Ferris & Sylvester have just released a new song written, recorded and released under lockdown.

It's another example of their soft touch with lyrics that perfectly capture the mood of the song.

This is a song about hope. We’ve been writing constantly during lockdown and we felt we needed to get this song out to people. We produced the track in our home studio and asked some amazing musicians to record remotely for us, which makes the project feel very unique to the situation.



We recorded the last few lines of the track outside, and despite the isolation, you can hear the birds singing and the world around us. We hope this will bring comfort to those still separated from loved ones and show that we are all together in this. Ferris & Sylvester

The duo are also raising funds for the Music Venue Trust via live streams on their Facebook every Friday at 8pm.