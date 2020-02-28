New Kylie Morgan song, 'Break Things' is out now

Before heading to the UK for C2C Country To Country in mid-March, Kylie Morgan has released her newest music, the song 'Break Things'.

After 2019's straight-talking 'Boys Girl', 'Break Things' continues the country-rock feel and sees the Oklahoma singer deliver another radio-ready song and vocal performance.

https://open.spotify.com/track/45hbxz8xCxQfa9vmnV187v

