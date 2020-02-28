New Kylie Morgan song, 'Break Things' is out now

1 minute read
Posted by Max Mazonowicz Published
New Kylie Morgan song, 'Break Things' is out now

Before heading to the UK for C2C Country To Country in mid-March, Kylie Morgan has released her newest music, the song 'Break Things'.

After 2019's straight-talking 'Boys Girl', 'Break Things' continues the country-rock feel and sees the Oklahoma singer deliver another radio-ready song and vocal performance.

https://open.spotify.com/track/45hbxz8xCxQfa9vmnV187v

You can stream the new song above, or on the service of your choice. To find out more about Kylie visit her website, you can also follow her on her social channel.

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

We need your help

Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.

You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.

Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.

Did you enjoy the article above? If so please help us by sharing it to your social networks with the buttons below...

Share
Tags americana, campfire tales, country
Category news

Latest Articles